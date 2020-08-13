BC Burn Fund benefits from Vernon firefighters

Vernon Professional Firefighters Local 1517 donates $4079.44 to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund. The money was raised from the 2019 R.F. Brett Memorial Golf Tournament. (Vernon Fire Rescue photo)

Vernon’s own firefighters have once again pitched in to support burn victims.

Vernon Professional Firefighters Local 1517 has donated $4,079.44 to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund. The money was raised from the 2019 R.F. Brett Memorial Golf Tournament.

“Just over $5,000 was raised that day and we will be making a donation to a local charity with the remaining total at a later date,” the fire rescue service said. “Thank you to all those who made it happen and be ready for a huge comeback in 2021!”

This year would have been the Burn Fund’s 27th annual Burn Camp. To stay in touch with burn survivor campers and camp counsellors (all fire fighter and nurse volunteers), two virtual events were hosted, and supported by Vernon Professional Firefighters.

“The Burn Fund is the charity of all B.C. firefighters and I am so proud of all of them who raise funds in their off duty time to support their home communities and continue to raise funds to support burn survivors in B.C. and Yukon,” BCPFFA Burn Fund president Gord Ditchburn said.

Especially this year, every donation is appreciated. Together, 29 firefighter Locals and eight burn survivors raised a total of $200,068.

To date, the Vernon Professional Firefighters have donated more than $129,000 to the Fund.

