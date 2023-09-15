The BC Cancer Foundation is a fundraising partner of BC Cancer. (Contributed)

The BC Cancer Foundation is a fundraising partner of BC Cancer. (Contributed)

BC Cancer canvassers knocking on Vernon doors

Volunteers soliciting donations for the monthly donor program

The BC Cancer Foundation will be going door-to-door in Vernon this month, in an effort to raise funds for their monthly donor program.

Monthly donations help support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across the province.

For safety and security reasons, the canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests. They are equipped with masks and will maintain six feet of distance when interacting at the door.

Cash is not accepted at the door, as the canvassers will be looking solely for people contributing to the monthly giving program. Once signed up, an email confirmation will be sent.

Every dollar raised in the monthly giving program stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for people in the province.

Questions on the program can be directed to bccancerfoundation.com.

READ MORE: Vernon high school gridiron squads host pre-season twinbill

READ MORE: 50 properties without water at Killiney Beach as emergency repair takes place

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Cancer FoundationCancer

Previous story
Penticton Vees to take on Survivorship dragon boat team at Skaha Lake

Just Posted

Black Press file
Suspicious occurrence at Kelowna bus stop has RCMP asking questions

Jeremy Lugowy and Heater Van der Gaag with the United Way and developer Johannes van Leenen. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
This campaign is a bold step towards supporting fire relief efforts in the Kelowna community

Many residents were able to head home Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) as some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts at the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire evacuation orders downgraded to alerts for Westside Road residents

A black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency. (RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of wayward wallet

Pop-up banner image