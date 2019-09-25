BC Children’s Dream Lotto: Aiden’s road to recovery

Aiden Borne was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer in the span of three years

Kelowna local, Aiden Borne, was diagnosed with Burkett lymphoma at 16-years-old.

Borne received his first cancer diagnosis at BC Children’s Hospital, after being treated for tonsillitis and mono at Kelowna General Hospital. Two years later, Borne was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma large T cell cancer when he discovered a lump on his side. Both cancer diagnosis were not related.

Aiden’s mother, Robyn Janice, was incredibly pleased with the care Aiden received during his two battles with cancer.

“The fact that we live in B.C. and have such specialized care, incredible knowledge and research is amazing,” she said. “The research is so important for the kids who are fighting and the kids who will be fighting in the future.”

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is the only hospital in B.C. devoted to children’s care.

“Through the funds raised through Dream Lottery ticket sales, we can help advance research that will transform health care for kids across the province,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“The revenue that Dream Lottery generates supports researchers who work tirelessly to discover new treatments and cures that will raise the level of care for the more than 93,000 kids who receive care at the hospital each year.”

Dream Lottery tickets are on sale now until midnight, Friday, October 11, 2019, and there are 3,161 prizes worth over $3.7 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars, including a beautiful home at the Predator Ridge golf resort in Vernon, B.C.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico