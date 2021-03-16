This is Compass Court on Main St., the former Super 8. (Western News file photo)

This is Compass Court on Main St., the former Super 8. (Western News file photo)

BC Housing involved in over 30 Penticton housing projects

The province is partially responsible for over 1,000 residential units in the city

BC Housing provides more than just supportive housing in Penticton, a lot more.

The provincial department is involved in 34 different projects in the city according to a report from BC Housing provided to the city for the planned Skaha Lake Road supportive housing project.

In total, BC Housing is involved with 1,093 residential units in the city through those 34 projects.

Only three of the projects have the housing provided directly by BC Housing, with the other projects having the housing provided by organizations such as the Penticton and District Society for Community Living or ASK Wellness Society.

READ MORE: Penticton's BC Housing audit on hold until shelter issue resolved

Seven of those projects provide housing for those with special needs.

Supportive housing for seniors, such as subsidized and publicly funded beds at care facilities, count for six projects , while BC Housing also supports four independent seniors projects in the community.

Four projects provide housing for low-income families, and four for women and children fleeing violence.

Only one project, the PDSCL Compass Court, is listed as a homeless shelter, for short stays.

The other seven projects are for homeless housing, for housing those at risk of homelessness.

BC Housing is involved with seven projects that are considered supportive housing in Penticton, which provide a total of 234 residential units.

The latest announced project at Skaha Lake Road would provide an additional 54 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness. BC Housing minister David Eby has indicated he would like to see the 42 people sheltering at Victory Church be moved over to the Skaha Lake Road housing once it is built.

