Bella Vista area owlets getting busy

The owlets are getting quite active at a Bella Vista area home.
The Morning Star brought you a story a couple of weeks ago about Vernon resident Robin Melnyk who, along with his daughter, Linnae, six, built a great horned owl’s nest in their backyard tree.
In February, the Melnyks noticed a mating couple had moved into the nest. After the female laid her eggs, the owlets hatched and had just started to peer over the nest.
Robin Melnyk took some more photos from his second-storey window and has graciously shared them with The Morning Star so we can share them with you.
