Vernon’s Robin Melnyk and his family have been watching eagerly as owlets born in a great horned owl’s nest they built in their backyard have hatched and become quite active. (Robin Melnyk photos)

Bella Vista area owlets getting busy

Vernon family that built a nest for owls watching as babies hatch and become active

The owlets are getting quite active at a Bella Vista area home.

The Morning Star brought you a story a couple of weeks ago about Vernon resident Robin Melnyk who, along with his daughter, Linnae, six, built a great horned owl’s nest in their backyard tree.

In February, the Melnyks noticed a mating couple had moved into the nest. After the female laid her eggs, the owlets hatched and had just started to peer over the nest.

RELATED: Having a hoot with owls

Robin Melnyk took some more photos from his second-storey window and has graciously shared them with The Morning Star so we can share them with you.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon’s Robin Melnyk and his family have been watching eagerly as owlets born in a great horned owl’s nest they built in their backyard have hatched and become quite active. (Robin Melnyk photos)

Vernon’s Robin Melnyk and his family have been watching eagerly as owlets born in a great horned owl’s nest they built in their backyard have hatched and become quite active. (Robin Melnyk photos)

Previous story
Get your onesie on and support CMHA

Just Posted

Waters: Flood watch becoming an annual event

Much higher than normal snowpack in the mountains renews fear of flooding

Renter’s paycheque are being stretched to the limit

A growing number of renters in Kelowna are spending in the crisis level

Kelowna dancer lands spot at Irish fesitval

Lauren Maier has been accepted to the 2018 Fusion Fighters Dance Fest in Limerick, Ireland.

Kelowna-made plan to deal with homelessness wins support

Journey Home Strategy creation moves to final stages

Freedom House project on hold, funding opportunity evaporates

‘Unless we have a knight in shining armour … that puts an end to the project.”

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Up to 40 people handed eviction notices in Penticton community

Residents of the Delta MHP were set to fight the evictions, but now feel they are without recourse

Okanagan Symphony goes big for season finale

The OSO presents Triomphe! in Kelowna May 11, Penticton May 12 and Vernon May 13

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Most Read

  • Bella Vista area owlets getting busy

    Vernon family that built a nest for owls watching as babies hatch and become active