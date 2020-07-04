Bench plaque recognizes former Summerland firefighter

Volunteers with fire department set up plaque in honour of Richard Estabrooks

Members of the Summerland Fire Department assisted in setting up a bench with a plaque in memory of Richard Estabrooks.

Estabrooks, a former firefighter, died in early October at the age of 58.

READ ALSO: Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

READ ALSO: Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Members of the fire department set up a plaque in his honour. The plaque reads, “In memory of Richie Estabrooks. You will be missed. — Your Summerland Fire Department Family.”

The bench is in the Trout Creek area, at a walking path.

The volunteers who assisted include John Waycott, Jim McKelvey, Larry Vogel, Dave McCauley, Duarte Borba, Bill Boerboom, Lloyd Miskiman, Rick Leardo, Bruce Hallquist and Dave Chuback.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community