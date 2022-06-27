City of Kelowna crews setting up Bernard for pedestrians. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

City of Kelowna crews setting up Bernard for pedestrians. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

Bernard Avenue in Kelowna prepares for pedestrians

Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from St. Paul Street to Okanagan Lake

Summer is officially in full swing as Bernard Avenue in Kelowna shuts down to traffic and transformed into a pedestrian street.

City crews are currently tree trimming and setting up barriers from St. Paul Street all the way down to Okanagan Lake.

Restaurants will begin to expand their patios to allow for more patrons to enjoy not only local food and beverages but also the action that will be taking place on Bernard.

The pop-up program Meet-Me-on-Bernard will take over the downtown starting July 1 and artists, business owners and non-profit organizations will be sharing their projects such as staging a fashion show, running a fitness class or holding a concert.

The free pop-ups will be located along the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue.

The action continues until Sept. 5, when Bernard will once again allow cars as Kelowna heads into the fall.

READ MORE: Showcase your business, art or skills during Meet-Me on Bernard in Kelowna

City of Kelowna crews setting up Bernard for pedestrians. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessKelownaSummer

Previous story
PHOTOS: Pride Month celebrated with Fruit Float down Penticton Channel

Just Posted

City of Kelowna crews setting up Bernard for pedestrians. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)
Bernard Avenue in Kelowna prepares for pedestrians

Tom Dyas. (File photo)
Former mayoral candidate Tom Dyas to make annoucement regarding ‘Kelowna’s future’

Kelowna’s Cory Krist set a blistering pace nobody could match in winning the Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon Sunday, June 26, in Vernon. Krist was the only competitor out of 79 to cover the run-bike-run event in under 60 minutes. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon triathlon makes successful return, despite no swim

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, June 25, to assist a man with serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail in Lake Country. The man was returning to his campsite when his ATV flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident