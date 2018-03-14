Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

Karen Schwarz (left) and Safeway downtown store manager Greg Frederick, awarding the 10,000 Air Miles for a contest ran in partnership with General Mills. - Image: Contributed

Karen Schwarz knows a good thing when she sees it.

Schwarz has been a loyal customer at the downtown Kelowna Safeway and this week, that loyalty was rewarded when the Kelowna woman won a draw for 10,000 Air Miles.

There were 20 prizes awarded across all Sobeys banners including IGA, Sobeys and Safeway across Canada.

“Karen was excited when she came in to receive her award. She was very complimentary by saying that she is a loyal customer that shops multiple times weekly over the many years she has lived in Kelowna,” store manager Greg Frederick told the Capital News.

“It was very nice to see Karen win this award as her loyalty as a devote Safeway shopper has paid off,” he said.

Karen plans to put the Air Miles to use, purchasing more groceries.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advocate says universal child care long overdue in B.C.

Just Posted

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH

Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

Most Read