Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Karen Schwarz (left) and Safeway downtown store manager Greg Frederick, awarding the 10,000 Air Miles for a contest ran in partnership with General Mills. - Image: Contributed

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

Karen Schwarz knows a good thing when she sees it.

Schwarz has been a loyal customer at the downtown Kelowna Safeway and this week, that loyalty was rewarded when the Kelowna woman won a draw for 10,000 Air Miles.

There were 20 prizes awarded across all Sobeys banners including IGA, Sobeys and Safeway across Canada.

“Karen was excited when she came in to receive her award. She was very complimentary by saying that she is a loyal customer that shops multiple times weekly over the many years she has lived in Kelowna,” store manager Greg Frederick told the Capital News.

“It was very nice to see Karen win this award as her loyalty as a devote Safeway shopper has paid off,” he said.

Karen plans to put the Air Miles to use, purchasing more groceries.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.