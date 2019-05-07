Big Bike riding through downtown Kelowna this week

From May 8 to May 10 the Heart and Stroke Big Bike Ride will start and end at the art gallery

The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Big Bike Ride will return to downtown Kelowna on May 8.

From Wednesday until Friday, participants will ride the Big Bike around downtown throughout the day to raise money for heart disease and stroke research.

The ride will start and end at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Common on Cawston Avenue.

While event participants are not expected to interfere with traffic, motorists are advised to watch for the bike along Clement Avenue, Ellis Street, Bernard Avenue and Water Street.

According to a release from the City of Kelowna, there will also be limited parking on the south side Cawston Avenue in front of the art gallery to accommodate loading and unloading of event participants.



