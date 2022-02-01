Big bucks raised for Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Be an Angle Campaign

More than $400,000 was raised for the 2021 campaign

Tom Budd (Thomas Alan Budd Foundation), Debbie Matson (VP of Sales and Marketing at Okanagan Newspaper Group) and Trevor Moss (CEO of Central Okanagan Food Bank).

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s 2021 Be an Angle Campaign raised $476,654, for individuals and families in need in the community.

Following through on a promise to donate 25 per cent of all individual donations for December, The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation contributed $95,331 to the food bank for the campaign.

Individual donations from the Kelowna and West Kelowna area raised $381,323, and the Foundation’s donation brought the campaign total to $476,654.

Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) CEO Trevor Moss said, rapid food price changes caused by inflation paired with rising costs of living in the Okanagan, which brought about a persistent increase in need at the food bank this year.

“Prior to 2019, progress was being made to reduce hunger in Central Okanagan. But no one could foresee a pandemic that would alter operations and increase need overnight in 2020, or two states of emergency in British Columbia that pushed COFB to new thresholds in 2021,” he said.

Tom Budd of the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation noted, that hard seasons happen and indeed they do to all of us in different ways.

Giving back has been instrumental for Tom Budd as he faces the journey toward his own self-discovery and personal growth. Going through devastating losses of his own was the spark for Tom to overcome tragedy and find the light again. He has openly expressed his challenges and grief, hoping to create space for others to share their story.

Vulnerable groups make up much of the food bank’s clientele, with 34 per cent being children and youth, and 20% being seniors – many of a fixed income.

