On March 16, the Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre received a $5,000 donation. The ski resort's mascot Loose Moose was on hand to help with the cheque presentation and entertain the kids.

Big money for Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre

$5,000 was donated to the centre on behalf of Big White Ski Resort

The Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre received a monetary donation to support its operations.

On March 16, Peter Schumann presented a cheque of $5,000 to the centre, on behalf of Big White Ski Resort, to assist the non-profit organization in purchasing supplies and materials.

“The ownership group has been a big part of the school since day one and has assisted the community, developers, industry partners, and parents in supporting fundraising for the youth of our community through the school,” Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

Currently, there are 12 kids enrolled at the Early Learning Centre ranging in ages from 18 months to five years. All of the children live nearby on the mountain.

Now in its second year, the Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre offers classes from September to June, much like the Big White Community School. The centre is fully funded by parents’ tuition and donations from the community.

As part of School District 51, the space used by the Early Learning Centre was donated by the Big White Community School. The school was founded in 1997 by parents and community members, with the Happy Valley School built subsequently in 2005.

Fundraising for the Early Learning Centre will continue throughout the year, and donations can be made at bwmelc@gmail.com.

READ MORE: United Way donates PPE to 50 Okanagan charities

READ MORE: Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing involved in over 30 Penticton housing projects
Next story
Designs sought for Summerland street banner project

Just Posted

(Kelsey Yates - Black Press Media)
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic at Enterprise, Dilworth

No major injuries reported

File photo from the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival. (Photo - kimeij.com)
Great Okanagan Beer Festival to return in September

Festival organizers hope provincial health orders will allow the event to happen

View of Trumpeter Court in Kelowna, B.C. on March 24, 2020. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)
One year later: No suspects, no information after man shot dead in Kelowna

Investigation continues after a man was found dead in a vehicle in Upper Mission

Andy Ramlo (Contributed)
Robust economic outlook for Central Okanagan

But with growth will also come challenges, says Rennie Group v-p

On March 16, the Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre received a $5,000 donation. The ski resort's mascot Loose Moose was on hand to help with the cheque presentation and entertain the kids.
Big money for Big White Mountain Early Learning Centre

$5,000 was donated to the centre on behalf of Big White Ski Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

This is all that was left of a Volvo that caught fire on Green Lake Road, just out of Okanagan Falls on Tuesday. (Facebook)
Vehicle catches fire while being driven in Okanagan Falls

The driver pulled over and watched his Volvo quickly go up in flames

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

The Summerland community Arts Council is seeking designs for street banners to be displayed around the community this year. The banner program had been held in past years, but did not happen in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)
Designs sought for Summerland street banner project

Five designs will be selected that feature the theme of Diversity and Inclusion

Princeton court is normally held once a month. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Princeton man pleads guilty to assault involving teenage girl

Charges stem from a 2019 birthday party

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read