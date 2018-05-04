Big red bike pedals into Kelowna

The Capital News team fundraised to be apart of the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s big bike event

The big red bike pedalled into Kelowna and local businesses and didn’t miss a beat.

Each year the Heart and Stroke Foundation encourages businesses to make a team and fundraise for the charity and help spread their mission which is to prevent disease, save lives, and promote recovery.

The teams then get an opportunity to hop aboard the 29 seat bike.

Wendy Wright with the Heart and Stoke Foundation says there are two big red bikes in the province for the months of May and June.

“We started in West Kelowna on Tuesday, then we have two days in Kelowna and then next week we go to Nelson, Trail, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon,” she said. “Over the 10 days we have the bike in the Okanagan and Kootenays we will have at least 11,000 riders.”

The foundation hopes to raise at least $161,000 in the region with this initiative and across Canada, in more than 200 communities the aim is to raise $8 million.

In Kelowna, the Capital News team, which has participated for the last five years, managed to raise the most money they ever have at $1,245.

