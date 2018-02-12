Big White celebrates Family Day

Plenty of families took part in celebrations at Big White on Family Day

The B.C. Family Day weekend at Big White Ski Resort was a huge success with perfect bluebird conditions, packed family-friendly events and 1,191 B.C. residents taking advantage of the 50 per cent off lift tickets on the holiday Monday.

“It’s been a beautiful weekend with lots of families and beginners out enjoying the sunshine,” said Josh Foster, director of snow sports for Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “There were 344 first-time skiers and snowboarders, of all ages, from all over the province that took advantage of our discover package (for new skiers).

Special events throughout the weekend included a Lip Sync Battle in the Village Centre, Family Channel Carnival Night, a special Outdoor Kids Carnival on BC Family Day and a Season Passholder Appreciation Ski Through BBQ, where 1,565 hot dogs were grilled and given away over two hours.

“We have been coming to Big White on BC Family Day weekend for a number of years now to escape the rain and enjoy everything the mountain has to offer,” said Michelle Skelly from the Lower Mainland. “Big white is our playground and such a safe environment to allow our boys to get out on their own without having to worry. They even ski better than I do now thanks to the amazing ski school staff.”

With BC Family Day being moved to the third weekend in February in 2019, this was the last weekend for Big White to celebrate with BC families, but the resort says it will find another way to honour BC families throughout the season.

kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
