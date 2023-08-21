Big White Kids Centre opens to support fire evacuees

The drop-in centre will have games, some crafts, watch some movies

Big White Ski Resort is looking to support the communities devastated by wildfires.

It is moving its operations from four days a week to seven days a week to meet the needs of evacuees and those who have recently arrived on the mountain.

The Kids Centre is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Aug. 21.

“We will be offering a drop-in centre with games, some crafts, watch some movies and a place to hang out. Parents will need to accompany their children,” said Big White.

The centre is free to use.

For more information email mballingall@bigwhite.com.

