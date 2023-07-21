Big White Ski Resort donated $22,050 to Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House on Thursday, July 20. (Big White Ski Resort)

Big White sends big donation to Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House

Since 2015, Big White has donated $190,000 to JoeAnna’s House

Big White Ski Resort gave JoeAnna’s House a big donation.

On Thursday, July 20, they donated $22,050 to JoeAnna’s House, an organization that’s supports families in challenging times as their loved ones attend Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

The donation was made possible because of the 2023 TELUS Kelowna Cup that took place on Feb. 26.

“Engaging young families and locals to take part is the future of the sport and will have a lasting impact on the recipients of our donation,” said Big White Hospitality Vice President Trevor Hanna. “It’s truly the best of all worlds coming together.”

Since the inaugural Kelowna Cup in 2015, Big White has raised and donated $190,000 to JoeAnna’s House.

