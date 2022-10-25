Big White sizzles with Fire Chief promotion

Big White Fire Department has hired a new Fire Chief.

Josh Foster, who has been with the company for years, received the internal promotion from Deputy Fire Chief following the retirement of Chris Cormack.

Foster first came to Big White in 2004 after living and skiing on mountains all around the world. He combined a job offer with an opportunity to volunteer with Big White’s Fire Department, being able to make a living and serve the community. Foster was also director of snow sports at Big White Ski for 13 years and the ski tips presenter on Ski TV, as well as a writer for S Magazine. Foster’s years of unique experience made him an ideal candidate for the Deputy Fire Chief job, replacing Chief Cormack. Foster has been responsible for training the work experience program crew and the paid-on-call crew, running the fire hall day-to-day and being the resident expert on the community’s first ladder truck which they received in January 2020.

Foster is excited for the challenges that lay ahead of him mitigating wildfire risks and working to develop community awareness and preparedness in Big White.

“We’re also fortunate to have an incredible core of volunteers, so I’ll enjoy supporting and growing our crew and increasing our community engagement all year round,” says Foster.

Chris Cormack chose Foster as his successor, saying that Foster has proven himself exceptional in every aspect of firefighting for the last 18 years.

Foster and the Big White Fire Department are now looking to hire a community-minded, adaptable Deputy Fire Chief to round out the team.

