Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News/File photo)

‘Bigger and better than ever’: Kelowna fire open house returns after 3-year absence

Popular event has been held back by COVID-19 pandemic

Mark your calendar for May 7 – the Kelowna Fire Department’s Open House is finally back, and perhaps bigger than ever.

Cancelled for the past three years due to COVID-19, the department is pulling out all the stops this year. Traditionally held at Station 1, the open house this year will go down at the old Costco parking lot on Hwy. 97, a larger space to accommodate for a larger extravaganza.

“With so many public safety agencies joining us this year, the event will be bigger and better than ever,” said Kelowna Fire Prevention Officer Paul Johnson. “It’s a great opportunity for residents to meet the first responders within our community, learn about fire safety and emergency services, and get up close to some of the equipment we use while doing our work.”

Those who attend will have the chance to explore fire trucks as well as other emergency vehicles, learn about how to FireSmart their homes, and enjoy coffee and a pancake breakfast by donation, with proceeds going to Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

On hand will be Kelowna RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Wildfire Service, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Big White Fire Department, Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services, City of Kelowna Bylaw Services and YLW Aircraft Rescue Firefighting.

In a typical year, the event usually attracts around 1,500 people and raises around $2,500 for charity.

