Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

A South Okanagan author has taken a close look at the history of the British Columbia wine industry.
Luke Whittall’s book, Valleys of Wine, explores the history of wine in the province, beginning in the mid-19th century to the emergency of estate wineries beginning in the 1980s.
On Friday Whittall held a book launch at Mile Zero Wine Bar in Penticton.
Whittall has lived in British Columbia since 2000 and has worked in vineyards, wine cellars and wine stores in the South Okanagan. He has also has a podcast and blog called Wine Country BC since and has contributed articles to wine-related publications and websites.
Valleys of Wine is published by Whitecap Books and is available online and in bookstores.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.