Breakfast to Remember rasies $45,000 in Kelowna

Money was raised for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

More than $45,000 was raised during the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Breakfast to Remember in Kelowna.

The event was held at the Coast Capri on March 10 just several days before the country began to curtail social gatherings due to COVID-19.

Maria Howard the chief executive officer for Alzheimer Society of B.C said in-person activities such as Minds in Motion support groups and education sessions will be suspended for the time being.

“We are focusing on the ways that we can continue to provide critical support and education for people affected by dementia,” she said. “We will be increasing our phone outreach via our First Link support calls and, effective immediately and permanently, the First Link Dementia Helpline will stay open to calls in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Punjabi.

Contact numbers for First Link:

English: 1-800-936-6033

Mandarin and Cantonese: 1-833-674-5007

Punjabi: 1-833-674-5003

