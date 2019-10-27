Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

This photo shows Jeremiah R. Brown (known as J.R.) and his wife Mary Anne.

J.R. Brown was a member of Summerland’s first municipal council.

On Oct. 14, 1907, “Councillor C.J. Thomson moved, and seconded by J.R. Brown, that Council request the Reeve (Mayor) to proclaim a civic half-holiday on Friday October18th 1907” to honour the annual visit of Sir Thomas Shaughnessy.

A century later, municipal council proclaimed Oct. 18, 2007 as Shaughnessy Day.

