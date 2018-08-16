Burgers for Multiple Sclerosis at Kelowna A&W

The 10th annual ‘Burgers to Beat MS’ day at A&W has arrived, classic cars have been shined and the oldies played in the background.

With a goal to raise $2 million today to donate towards research to find a cure and treatments for those living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Related: A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

“MS is a Canadian affliction because, Canada has highest incidence of MS than in any other country in the world. This is something we felt we could get behind with A&W being a Canadian company,” Don Leslie, chief financial officer at A&W said.

A&W has raised $11 million over nine years. According to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada 1 in 385 Canadians are living with MS, which is most commonly diagnosed in young adults. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world.

Related: The Baron is back, and it’s booming

“That’s the nostalgia of A&W and cruising the ‘dub. So many people are used to that association with cars,” Stephanie Mosher, corporate relations manager of the MS Society of Canada said.

The classic car show in the parking lot will continue until 6 p.m. tonight at the Gordon Drive in Kelowna.