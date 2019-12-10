Buy a scarf, support a Kelowna charity

The Her International scarf sale will be held at Edgecombe Builders

‘Tis the season of giving and what better way than to buy something something special for a loved one and also support a good cause.

This Dec. 12, Her International’s annual scarf sale will take place at Edgecombe Builders to help support the non-profit’s work both at home and in Nepal.

Her International is a Kelowna charity that provides for the advancement of education and educational opportunities for people living in poverty in Canada and abroad, by increasing relevant knowledge, abilities and life skills of individuals and family members, with a focus on helping girls and women when doing so.

The scarf sale will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 310-1350 St. Paul Street.

If you are unable to attend the event, Her International has also recently partnered with Home Hardware in Kelowna, at 1650 Springfield Road. Scarfs are being sold for $20 with all proceeds going directly to Her International, said Karen Velazquez the charity’s development director.

“Our social enterprise, Unako, is fair trade and employs rural Nepali women who ethically hand-make signature scarves. Each purchase of a Unako scarf empowers women and girls. Consider adding these scarves to your holiday gift-giving,” she said.

Plus Home Hardware is also going to be donating $5 per scarf sold on top of the $20 sale price, with all proceeds going to Her International.

Locally, Her International is also holding an empowerment workshop for teenage girls on Dec. 14.

