Vendor spots are still available

Polished stones and gems for pendants. (Dr. Siyi Chen/Special to The News)

Rock B.C. all summer long with the Cangems rock and mineral shows.

The group has announced the summer line-up, kicking off in Penticton at the Trade and Convention Centre June 9-11.

The vendors will then pack up and make their way to the Kelowna Curling Club June 16-18.

Shows are also scheduled for Surrey, Vancouver and Kamloops later in the summer.

There is still space for vendors. Apply online at cangems.ca.

