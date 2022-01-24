Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna receives grant for peer support program

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna will start to develop a Peer School, thanks to a recent donation from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund.

The Peer School will be a free online program for people to learn how to help and support others, provided through CMHA Kelowna’s Discovery College online platform.

The $18,000 from Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund will help create workshops that implement boundary setting, communication skills, understanding helpful relationships, goal setting, mental health literacy, facilitation skills, and Indigenous cultural competencies.

Beki Hardcastle the Discovery College lead, said Peer School workshops are created by experts through experience and experts through learning.

“The goal is to share what people have found to be the most important and supportive,” said Hardcastle. “So, all of our workshops are co-developed with individuals who have personal life experience and with people who have educational or work experience.”

The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant goes toward providing service and smart supports that make a difference in helping people achieve mental health and well-being.

Bell Let’s Talk Day is Jan. 26, and on this day Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long-distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk on social media.

