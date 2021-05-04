Car raffle substituting for Kelowna car show

The winner of the raffle will drive home with a 2010 Chevy Camaro 2LT

The annual Father’s Day car show and car cruise hosted by Kelowna’s Boyd Autobody and Glass won’t be happening this year, so all efforts are going towards making the car raffle a success.

The winner of the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) car raffle will drive home with a 2010 Chevy Camaro 2LT on June 20, donated by Boyd Autobody and Glass.

“While the car show has always provided a great family outing for Father’s Day, we understand that now is not the time to be doing anything that encourages people to travel or gather,” said Methal Abougoush, the general manager of Boyd Autobody and Glass Kelowna.

“We will be back next year bigger and better than ever. But in the meantime, we are glad we can still support the CAC and help make a difference for the kids who need their help.”

Raffle tickets are listed at $25 for one and $100 for five, and are available for purchase at cackelowna.rafflenexus.com or CACkelowna.com until 12 p.m. on June 20.

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the CAC.

