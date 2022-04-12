Carr’s Landing Station 81 outfitting its new bush truck April 11, 2022 (District of Lake Country/Facebook)

Carr’s Landing Station 81 outfitting its new bush truck April 11, 2022 (District of Lake Country/Facebook)

Carr’s Landing Station 81 gets new bush truck just ahead of fire season

The fire station had been waiting a year for the truck to arrive

Carr’s Landing Station 81 thrilled to finally have the new bush truck arrive.

The District of Lake Country took to social media to make the announcement that the year long wait for truck B-81 is now over.

The vehicle will soon be used for bush fires and medical calls. It is equipped with a diesel water pump, 300 gallons of water, and 30 gallons of foam.

Fire crews spent April 11, as a training session outfitting the truck so it is ready for use during the 2022 fire season.

READ MORE: New outpatient withdrawal services coming to Penticton, Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. urges residents to check their fire, flood insurance this year

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersLake Country

Previous story
Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society hosts Asian Culture Fair

Just Posted

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach named Player of the Week

Carr’s Landing Station 81 outfitting its new bush truck April 11, 2022 (District of Lake Country/Facebook)
Carr’s Landing Station 81 gets new bush truck just ahead of fire season

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Interior Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. IH just announced new outpatient withdrawal services in Penticton, Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon. (File photo)
New outpatient withdrawal services coming to Penticton, Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna

An RCMP officer keeps an eye on residents as they pack up their items after spending the night at a new homeless camp set up near the Kelowna Curling Club in November 2019. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)
Grant application for Kelowna’s outdoor sheltering program