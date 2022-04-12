Carr’s Landing Station 81 gets new bush truck just ahead of fire season

The fire station had been waiting a year for the truck to arrive

Carr’s Landing Station 81 thrilled to finally have the new bush truck arrive.

The District of Lake Country took to social media to make the announcement that the year long wait for truck B-81 is now over.

The vehicle will soon be used for bush fires and medical calls. It is equipped with a diesel water pump, 300 gallons of water, and 30 gallons of foam.

Fire crews spent April 11, as a training session outfitting the truck so it is ready for use during the 2022 fire season.

