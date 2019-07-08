Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort community association elects new board of directors

The new board will take effect for 2019-2020 term

The new board consists of Ryan Holt, president; Heather Schaub and Shirley Pacholok, co-treasurers; Anne Macnab, secretary; Rodney Wright, director; Jesper Kock, director; and Don Drissell, director. (Casa Loma Website)

Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort has announced its new board of directors for the 2019-2020 term.

On June 22, 2019, at the annual general meeting held at Dupuis Park, the local members of the community association elected their new board of directors by acclamation. Approximately 100 members and guests attended the annual general meeting.The new board consists of Ryan Holt, president; Heather Schaub and Shirley Pacholok, co-treasurers; Anne Macnab, secretary; Rodney Wright, director; Jesper Kock, director; and Don Drissell, director.

READ MORE: B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

READ MORE: Nominations for West Kelowna business awards close in two weeks

Speakers at the meeting included City of West Kelowna Mayor, Gord Milsom and City of West Kelowna Planning Manager, Brent Magnan.

The primary issue of discussion was the proposed density of the Blackmun Bay Development, which has now been moved to a public hearing.

“The community was disappointed in the lack of attendance of three of the City of West Kelowna councillors that voted at the second reading in favour of this controversial high-density project in the Casa Loma community, although they were invited,” reads a release from Casa Loma. “It was hoped that each would outline their reasons for supporting this development which far exceeds the density outlined in the official community plan for Casa Loma.”