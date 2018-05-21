Cat stuck on telephone pole in the South Okanagan rescued

FortisBC rescued a cat stuck on a telephone pole in Kaleden

A cat stuck on top of a telephone pole in Kaleden was successfully rescued by FortisBC.

Jason Bristow posted to social media on Sunday evening that a cat was stuck on the pole at 914 Pineview Dr. and during the initial call to FortisBC he was told they needed to wait a few days to see if it would come down.

“We really don’t want to see this cat roast for another full day in the sun so hopefully someone can come and rescue him,” Bristow wrote in his post on the Penticton Lost And Found page on Facebook.

On Monday morning (May 21) FortisBC tweeted that crews were enroute to respond to the reports of the cat on a pole and later, around 9:30 a.m., that they were successful in retrieving the cat.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TRUE explores Penticton tourism offerings

Just Posted

Peachland councillor announces bid for mayor

Keith Thom says after four years on council, he feels he’s ready

Defence minister in Kelowna to talk to flood relief soldiers

Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief

Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s Festival gearing up for its 28th year

The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park

World of Wheels spins through Peachland

World of Wheels brings thousands for a day of family fun

Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club beats the water

They pitched in and managed to get the upper hand on a soggy situation

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

Cat stuck on telephone pole in the South Okanagan rescued

FortisBC rescued a cat stuck on a telephone pole in Kaleden

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Kelowna sailors stay the course at COSA Regatta

38th Annual Springtime Regatta was held over the May long weekend on Okanagan Lake.

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Most Read

  • TRUE explores Penticton tourism offerings

    Event showcases local experiences for tourism week

  • Cat stuck on telephone pole in the South Okanagan rescued

    FortisBC rescued a cat stuck on a telephone pole in Kaleden