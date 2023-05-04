Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock with feline Robin. (contributed/Lake Country Art Gallery)

Cats rule, dogs drool: Lake Country Art Gallery’s upcoming exhibit all for felines

Artists are asked to confirm participation by June 1

The Lake Country Art Gallery is raising a paw for the cats.

In an interview with Lake Country cat Robin, the art gallery found local cats are eager for a chance at sunshine but lack the safe spaces that their counterparts have in dog parks.

LC Art Gallery is taking on the plight of cats with the upcoming exhibition Cattywampus.

Artists are invited to submit art of any form that captures the furry feline.

Participation in the exhibit must be confirmed by June 1. The exhibition will run June 24 to July 16.

The Okanagan Humane Society will be taking part in the show on June 25 with cats and kittens for adoption. The day will include a bake sale with proceeds going to support the gallery.

READ MORE: University students in Kelowna pause for paws to de-stress ahead of exams

