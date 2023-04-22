Cecil’s Perogies celebrates 30 years in Kelowna

Cecil’s Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)Cecil’s Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil's Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil's Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil's Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A staple of the Kelowna food scene celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday.

Cecil’s Perogies has been making Ukrainian perogies to serve Kelowna since 1993 and the community came out to show their support on Saturday, April 22.

The line up went around every table in the restaurant as people waited to make their order. As part of the celebration, every customer got the chance to spin a wheel to receive a prize ranging from a free soda to six free perogies.

Cecil’s Perogies is located at 1011 Ritcher Street.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Community Fridge celebrates 2nd anniversary

READ MORE: Kelowna residents clean up the beach for Earth Day

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityFoodKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
PHOTOS: Kelowna residents clean up the beach for Earth Day

Just Posted

The Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) held their opening day festivities on Saturday, April 22 at Elks Stadium. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Play Ball! Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association throws first pitch of the season

Cecil’s Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil’s Perogies celebrates 30 years in Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Jordin Tom, a missing 14-year old girl who was last seen leaving her home to go for a walk on Friday, April 21. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna RCMP looking for 14-year old missing girl, asking for public assistance

Kelowna Community Fridge provides food for people in need. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Community Fridge celebrates 2nd anniversary

Pop-up banner image