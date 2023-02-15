Celebrate Valentine’s Day early by tasting wine for a good cause in Lake Country

All proceeds are going towards the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Need a pre-Valentine’s Day idea? The wineries in Lake Country have you covered.

On Saturday, Feb 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., six wineries from the Lake Country Scenic Sip Trail are taking part in Sweetheart Pairings, a wine pairing experience where all proceeds go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The participating wineries are Intrigue Wines, 50th Parallel Estate Winery, Peak Cellars, Ex Nihilo Vineyards, Ancient Hill Estate Winery, and Gray Monk Estate Winery.

Each experience is a minimum $5 donation, per person and per location. No reservations are being booked for the days; it is walk-in only.

For every dollar raised, 59 cents goes to life-saving research as well as advocacy and health promotion, 38 cents goes to helping Canadians engage in healthy activities, and three cents goes to administration costs.

More information can be found on the Scenic Sip website.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan students take part in Lego challenge at UBCO

READ MORE: Cuteness overload at Lake Country’s new doggy daycare

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC WineKelownaLake CountryOkanaganSip and SavourValentine's DaywineWine and VineyardsWinery