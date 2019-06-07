Celebrating WFN aborginal culture for 29 years

This Friday, celebrate with the WFN and sncəwíps Heritage Museum for the siya?.

The day will feature dancing, drumming, singing and a sharing of respect for the land.

Now in it’s 29th year, the first annual event took place in 1990, when the Westbank First Nation School (now sənsisyustən) first opened. The celebration was later named siya?.

Since this time, the syilx people have celebrated the natural land and its resource – in order to ensure a fruitful year to follow.

siya? will take place at 3255 D Shannon Lake Road in Westbank from 9 a.m. till noon.

