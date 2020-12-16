Central Okanagan Food Bank auctions pies to raise funds

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is hosting a Bake the World a Better Place – Pie Fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards feeding impoverished residents in the Kelowna region.

The charity event will feature local chefs and bakers who will ensure the process is 100 per cent pandemic-proof. The organizers are creating a virtual pie sale, an online auction and a limited-edition cookbook that is going to be launched later this week.

“We’ve had well over a dozen events cancelled because of the pandemic and it has challenged us to find creative, safe ways to bring donations in during what is normally our biggest fundraising time of the year,” said Tammie Watson, chief development officer for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

More than 500 baked goods have already been sold. Community members are encouraged to purchase one of the 25 assorted pies during the live auction, which will end this Thursday (Dec. 17). This is to ensure all the pies will be ready in time for Christmas.

Since March, 950 people have registered for assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has provided over 27,000 residents with food, with 9,000 of those requests coming from children under the age of 15.

To bid on pies, visit their website.

