Central Okanagan Food Bank meets ‘Human Potentia(l)’

Submitted by Central Okanagan Food Bank

If any year were the most important one to help support our community, 2021 has been it.

That’s according to Tanja Halsall, owner of Potentia Human Resources in Kelowna. “It’s been a rough year for many; we’re very proud to be in the Okanagan where our community has rallied to support each other.”

For those that have visited the Central Okanagan Food Bank this year, there is a lot to be grateful for, too. Sharp increases in client use throughout the last year have seen a total of over 54,000 visits for those facing food insecurity and between rising costs of living, unstable economic and job sectors, and natural disasters throughout the province many more households have been placed in precarious financial positions.

The food bank has recorded a 19 per cent jump in client need this year, but increased community and corporate donations make all the difference when it comes to filling the gaps.

“The Central Okanagan Food Bank does truly rely on the support of community individuals, groups, and businesses that share with us what they can. These contributions help COFB to provide a high-quality, stable food supply when households need it most,” said Trevor Moss, chief executive officer of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. The mission is simple – to create a healthy-hunger free community, and that is where Moss and Halsall agree most.

A recent contribution of $10,000 through her business was provided by the Kelowna Chamber Business Excellence Awards 2021 Finalist. “Food is a common denominator in life, and giving back is in our DNA at Potentia,” stated Halsall. “Supporting the food bank makes perfect sense for us, especially in a time of such incredible need.” To contribute to the Central Okanagan Food Bank call 250-763-7161 or donate securely online at www.cofoodbank.com/donate.

