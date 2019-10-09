Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $12,000 donation from Sysco

The Sysco Charity Golf Tournament and its supporters recently donated more than $12,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
This is the third year the Sysco Charity Golf Tournament has teamed up with the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Each year the funds have been used to support those with food insecurity.
The Central Okanagan Food Bank is responsible for providing vulnerable families with nutritious and basic food necessities.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @syscokelowna • • • • • • We stopped by the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank last week to visit Tamie and present her a cheque for $12,779.19 for the funds raised at our Annual Charity Golf Tourney @ Sunset Ranch Golf & CC on September 10th. A huge thank you to all of our Customers, Vendors & Staff that participated and helped make this donation possible! If your able to donate their greatest need as we head into the holidays are non-perishables that are included in holiday dinners. Thank you for helping us support their efforts! 🙏 . @cofoodbank #syscokelowna #syscogolftournament #comminity #endhunger #giveback