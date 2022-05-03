Central Okanagan Foundation names new CEO

The Central Okanagan Foundation is welcoming a new CEO.

Judy Assman-Neiser will replace Kathy Butler, who has been serving as interim executive director since last fall and is a senior consultant with Global Consulting Philanthropic Inc. (Canada).

Anita Boehm, Central Okanagan Foundation board chair, said that Neiser shares the foundation’s values, and encourages people to reach out to Neiser to ask questions.

Neiser has more than fourteen years of experience in the charitable sector, as well as experience with community foundations having held the role of executive director for the Prince George Community Foundation from 2008 to 2013. During her time with this group, she fostered collaboration between other community foundations, and helped establish fourteen more community foundations in northern communities.

During her time at the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, Neiser helped improve access to diagnostic, imaging, and lab equipment for Northern British Columbians.

Neiser also has experience with the Northern Health corporate administration and seventeen years with Canadian Forest Products.

She is relocating to Kelowna from Prince George.

The Central Okanagan Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the region through the raising and stewardship of funds and community leadership.

To learn more or contact the foundation, please visit www.centralokanaganfoundation.org or reach out to Neiser directly at 250-861-6160 ext. 104.

