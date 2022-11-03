Central Okanagan remembers: Where to honour our soldiers

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be happening across the Central Okanagan on Nov. 11, although the services begin three days earlier.

On Nov. 8, join Westbank First Nation to honour Indigenous Veterans Day starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Westbank First Nations Community Core. Hear a welcoming from Councillor Jordan Coble, Elder Okanagan prayer, acknowledgement by the BC Dragoons, music from Sənsisyustən students, the reading of fallen and surviving WFN veterans names and the laying of wreaths.

On Nov. 11:

Kelowna

The Kelowna Legion will be hosting a parade and ‘colour party’, marching from Stuart Park along Bernard Avenue to Abbott Street, and finally to the cenotaph in City Park. After the ceremony, youth groups will be invited to the legion for lunch, while music from the Old Time Fiddlers and pipes and drums will be happening at Parkinson Rec Centre from 12-3:30p.m.

Rutland

Organized by the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit 376, the ceremony will be held at the cenotaph in Lions Park. A social will then be held at Rutland Centennial Hall.

Lake Country

In Lake Country, head to George Elliott Secondary by 10:30 a.m. for a service followed by a walk to the cenotaph.

Peachland

The Peachland region will host a ceremony at the cenotaph in Cenotaph Park, starting at 10:30a.m.

West Kelowna

Royal LePage Place will be the location for the service, which will also be aired on Shaw cable for those that cannot attend. Lunch will be served at the Westbank Legion following the ceremony.

