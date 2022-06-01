Central Okanagan Schools celebrate pride month

The District will have a booth at the June 11, Pride Parade in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan School District is celebrating pride month.

The District acknowledges that members of their schools identify as a part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and are working as allies to support their diverse population.

“The District is committed to schools and sites where every person is safe, seen, valued and included.”

Over the month of June, Central Okanagan Public Schools will create displays, run events and educate the community about the importance of Pride, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Each school in the district has a Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity lead to educate the community. Each middle and secondary school has a Diversity Group to ensure students feel that their place of learning is a safe space.

The School District will have a booth at the Kelowna Pride Festival on Saturday June 11, from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

