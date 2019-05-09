Changes planned for Summerland Action Festival

Saturday evening dance has been replaced with a concert

By Joshua Oggelsby

Another summer is approaching and that means another Summerland Action Festival will be hosted May 31 to June 2.

The 37th annual festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the community for the weekend once again.

However this year there is one big change with the festival, said Pat Bell, organizer of the festival

Instead of having the dance on Saturday evening, the committee has decided to throw a concert at the Summerland Arena on June 1.

The bands performing are Harlequin, Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd, as well as the Carleen Roth Band.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets for the concert can be found at the SOEC Valley Tix box office.

The weekend festival will also feature entertainment in Memorial Park.

On Friday the entertainment lineup includes Slam Dogs, featuring members of Prism and the Headpins; Classic Ronstadt, featuring the music of Linda Ronstadt and Bad Moon Riders, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band.

On Saturday, music will be provided by the Summerland Nakama Drum Ensemble, Timbre Wolves, Calgary-based country rock artists David and the Titans, Cars tribute artists Moving In Stereo and Seattle-based Hysteria.

On Sunday, the lineup includes Summerland Nakama Drum Ensemble, Timbre Wolves, the Carleen Roth Band and Strut.

On Saturday morning, the Action Festival Parade will follow a route downtown beginning at 10 a.m.

The weekend is also a celebration of sport, and will feature a slo-pitch ball tournament and the Giant’s Hed Run.

The ball tournament will have a maximum of 72 teams playing throughout the weekend.

The Giant’s Head Run, a popular feature of the festival, will be held once again this year, with a five-kilometre and 10-kilometre run.

Organizers say this year’s run has a 1980s theme. Prizes will be awarded to the best retro dressed.

Because of declining enrolment, the Man of Steel Triathlon will not be held this year.

