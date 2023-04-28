The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back from May 1 to 7, and returns in support of the Penticton-based OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Pictured are OSNS kids Charlie Moore, Bennett Packham and Heidi McLeod. (Photo- OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre)

‘Channel your inner superhero’: Smile Cookie fundraiser returns in South Okanagan

100 per cent of local proceeds from the Tim Hortons campaign will go to OSNS Legacy Foundation

The Penticton-based OSNS Legacy Foundation is asking people to channel their “inner superhero” when they stop through a Tim Hortons drive-thru next week.

The annual Smile Cookie Week returns from May 1 to 7, with 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies set to support 600 charities and community groups across Canada.

For the third year in the South Okanagan, proceeds will go back to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

“The OSNS Legacy Foundation is asking everyone to channel their inner superhero in support of child healthcare and in celebration of the amazing resilience and strength that children with development challenges bring each day,” the foundation writes in a press release.

Funds from this year’s Smile Cookie campaign will go towards a $250,000 pledge made by the Stawarz family, in support of the Penticton centre.

In October, the campaign raised a new record of $42,579.

“Our teams are rallied up and ready to surpass last year’s fundraising goal,” said Nicole Macmillan of the Stawarz family, owner-operator of Tim Hortons’ locations in Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

“We are encouraging pre-orders and bulk sales this year. To learn more, get in touch with your local Tim Hortons so we can get the love and smiles going to support this great organization.”

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre have helped children across the region with developmental challenges for 45 years, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention among the services offered.

“This campaign has shown such success over the last two years,” said Megan Windeler, philanthropy associate for the Legacy Foundation.

“Seeing individuals and community partners throughout the South Okanagan buying cookies in support of the OSNS Legacy Foundation is inspiring and will impact hundreds of kids that use our services each year. We’re so grateful for the Stawarz Family and for their dedication to supporting pediatric rehabilitation.”

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityDonationfundraiserPenticton

