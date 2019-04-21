Children gather for Easter festival in Summerland

It was a busy morning in Memorial Park as children and their parents gathered four the fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday.
The event, presented by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland, included plenty of activities for children including face painting, a colouring contest, games and attractions and an egg hunt at noon.
Deborah Moore of Remax Orchard Country said the event was well attended.
“I think we’ve got thousands of people here today,” she said on Saturday.
The organizers stopped counting after the first 500 people arrived.
She said the event is becoming a popular Easter weekend tradition in Summerland.
“It grows every year,” she said. “We’re really building on something here.”
The festival was started when real estate agents at Remax wanted to host a community event.
“The Remax agents wanted to do something special for the community and families,” Moore said.
