Chocoholic 5K Frolic goes today

The 4th annual Chocoholic 5K Frolic takes place this Sunday, March 25.

A 5K walk, run, bike, or a 1K bunny hop for the kids, will take place at Mission Creek Regional Park with festivities beginning at 11 a.m. and the race from noon to 2 p.m.

Also called Hop for Hope, the event is a fundraiser for the Elizabeth Fry Society and also includes fun for the whole family with face painting and other events.

For registration and other information email info.efry@coefs.ca or call 250-763-4613.

KCR- Community Resources and the Central Okanagan Local Immigration Partnership are hosting IGNITE Okanagan, a unique Employment Summit that seeks to connect employers with immigrants and service providers to build a strong network that supports diversity in the workplace. The event is today from noon to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Library. For more information: rawle@kcr.ca or call 250-763-8008 ext 126.

Join different cultures and communities this Sunday for the fourth annual Peace Walk.

The walk takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25 starting in Stuart Park.Coun. Mohini Singh will be in attendance and peace rocks will be given to participants.

The Westbank Country Opry welcomes Kelowna’s Maryilyn Stefanik as special guest this Sunday. Most recently she has performed in the trio group Sister Act, (with Opry regular Pam Ferens) with tributes to the McGuire Sisters, Andrew Sisters, and many others.

The show starts at 2 p.m. at the Westbank Emmanuel Church (2600 Hebert Rd. – beside the Holiday Inn). Admission is $10 at the door; Children under 12 are free. The Opry supports the food bank, and donations are gratefully accepted.

Amnesty International’s Kelowna group presents Colonization Road, a documentary about the roads built by settlers to free plots of land in the mid-1880’s and how the roads led to a new life for them but led to the dismantling of the Indigenous peoples’ culture. A conversation circle will follow the screening. Admission is by donation for the screening Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Church Hall.

Ballroom and Latin dance with the Let’s Dance Kelowna club is every second Friday. Join them on the dance floor upstairs at the German Canadian Club, 1696 Cary Road. Group lesson from 7:30 to 8 p.m. followed by dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. See www.letsdancekelowna.net or call 250-860-5046 for details.

La Lupita presents the Hot Latin sounds of the Major Mambo Trio (Maggie Ponzo Cotton, Patricia Dalgleish and Trevor Salloum) the first Friday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m.

La Lupita Restaurant is at 1570 Water Street.

Upcoming Kelowna Singles Club dances at Rutland Centennial Hall are open to everyone. On March 31, join the band Glory Days while April 14 will feature Desert Cruz.

There is a bar, refreshments and snacks. Members $10, non-members $13. For more information please call 250-762-6907.

The Bellissima Spring Fashion Show is next week at the shop located in Orchard Park Mall. See Bellissima’s spring collection March 28 beginning at 2 p.m.

The Easter Bunny is planning a visit to Liquidity Wines, and vino fans are invited to search the 30-acre vineyard for a wealth of goodies hidden by the mischievous critter. On Saturday, March 31, Liquidity Wines will host its fourth annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt, where age-appropriate visitors may forage through the vines to claim sweet treats, gifts, and other surprises and delights. But the festivities don’t stop there: wine tastings and an Easter brunch will be offered as well.

For more information, please visit Liquiditywines.com or call (778) 515-5500.

The first monthly Meeting of the Kelowna Garden Club is Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road.

Rick Euper from the Kelowna Fire Department will present Be Fire Smart, a presentation about fire prevention around houses and gardens when living in an urban Interface.

New members, new gardeners, experienced gardeners and guests are welcome. Sign up for a membership: $20 single – $25 family, visitors $20 at the door.

For further information contact Jean Dangerfield jayfdee@shaw.ca or 250-764-0620 or visit kelownagardenclub.ca

The Kelowna Bonsai Club will be holding a meeting April 3, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the seminar room at Lee Valley Tools in the Orchard Plaza Mall. Up for discussion will be candling in pine trees. Everyone is welcome. For further information please call 250-869-7736.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Okanagan Centre will present a project aimed at determining the sizes of outer solar systems through stellar occultations on April 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Okanagan College.

In the main presentation: Voyager 2: The Uranus Encounter, Dave Gamble will explore what is arguably the most unusual planet in the solar system

Spring is just around the corner, and so is the 4th annual Craft Culture Spring Market. Join them April 7 and 8 at the Kelowna Curling Club, and browse the aisles of over 100 craft and artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind handmade products.

Event times are Saturday April 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door, children under 12 are free.

There is a Diabetes Device Information Night at the Coast Capri Hotel, Horizon Room on April 17 at 7 p.m.

JDRF, Abbott (Freestyle Libre), Dexcom, Medtronic and Omnipod are hosting a trade-show style exhibit of the most current technology for managing diabetes.

