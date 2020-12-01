Christmas arrives in Rutland

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News) The Christmas tree at Rutland’s Roxby Plaza stands tall in the sun on Dec. 1. It’s a sign that the holidays are just around the corner. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) The Christmas tree at Rutland’s Roxby Plaza stands tall in the sun on Dec. 1. It’s a sign that the holidays are just around the corner. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) The Christmas tree at Rutland’s Roxby Plaza stands tall in the sun on Dec. 1. It’s a sign that the holidays are just around the corner. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) The Christmas tree at Rutland’s Roxby Plaza stands tall in the sun on Dec. 1. It’s a sign that the holidays are just around the corner. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

The festive lights of the Christmas tree in Roxby Square turned on Monday afternoon, to mark the start of the holiday season.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) organizes the light up, which usually is a large annual event filled with snacks, hot chocolate, Christmas carols sung by students of Rutland Secondary School and even a scrimmage with the Kelowna Chiefs.

However, this year due to the on-going pandemic the light-up was just a solo effort by Karen Beaubier, URBA’s executive director.

Families are encouraged to come down to Roxby Square off Highway 33, with a hot chocolate, and enjoy the tree in all its glory all while social distancing.

The tree stays lit for the month of December.

Christmas