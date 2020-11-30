Vernon is getting in the Christmas spirit with many homes decorating with lights and extras. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon realtor

More than 20 of the community’s best lit houses make up annual tradition

A man who literally embodies the spirit of Christmas and lighting up the holiday season for the community.

John Christmas (yes, that is his real name) thought this year especially needed added joy. Therefore he is bringing back the annual Christmas Light Tour, thanks an increased demand and help from the community to list the best decorated premises.

“Last year I decided to compile the community’s best lit houses into an easy to follow tour. Thanks to your positive feedback, the tour is making a return,” the Vernon realtor said.

“This list was handpicked for the 2020 season to include my family’s favourite holiday houses and will lead you past many noteworthy homes along the way. So, get your warm beverages, favourite Christmas snacks and follow the list below.”

He outlines a few notable locations, including 3904 25th St.

“National Lampoons and A Christmas Story collide in this stunner,” Christmas said.

Residents in the 6000 block of Longacre Drive appear to be having a light off. So are those on 34th Street.

Over at 3408 20th Ave., a young display artist has a great start to his Christmas set up.

“I look forward to seeing this collection grow as he has some new additions already.”

The tour is available on Google Maps here or at www.johnchristmaseveryday.com

Starting at 7156 Lakeridge Drive the tour continues:

  • 7043 Amber Drive
  • 7966 Okanagan Landing Road
  • 6974 Longacre Drive
  • 5769 Teal Drive
  • 2205 Canary Place
  • 5617 South Vernon Drive
  • 1500 43rd Street
  • 1409 43rd Street
  • 4416 Bellevue Drive
  • 4504 Valleyview Place
  • 3408 20th Avenue
  • 2002 30th Avenue
  • 1104 29th Avenue
  • 3904 25 Street
  • 1104 29th Avenue
  • 4188 East Vernon Road
  • 5100 Dixon Dam Road
  • 1430 Copper Mountain Court
  • 5026 Silverstar Road (best viewed going up Silverstar)
  • 7435 L&A Road
  • 6439 Blue Jay Road
  • 8902 Eastside Road
  • 1406 28th Avenue
  • 30 Midland Drive
  • 1206 43rd Avenue

