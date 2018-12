Penticton photographer caught, what she calls, a waning gibbous moon on Christmas night. Meghann Fletcher/Special to the Western News

A Penticton photographer caught a beautiful sight on Christmas night.

“I was coming home from Christmas festivities with my family and saw this gorgeous moon tonight. Searching Google, it tells me it’s a waning gibbous moon at 89 per cent illumination,” said Meghann Fletcher, who took the photo.

