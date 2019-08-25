BUTLER STREET This picture shows Butler Street in Summerland’s Lowertown in the 1930s. To the left is the Baptist Church, also know as the Lakeside Church and now known as The Service Station. Across the street from the church is the Elliott Store. To the right in the photograph are the cabins, providing lodging for cannery workers. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Church building has been a landmark on Summerland’s Butler Street

Neighbourhood in Lowertown has gone through changes over the years.

In the 1930s, Butler Street in Summerland’s Lowertown was a thriving part of the community.

The church building, at the left of the picture, was constructed in 1910.

At the time, it was a Baptist church building, but over the years, it has been used by the United Church and the Presbyterian Church.

It was also used as the Masonic Hall in Summerland for 33 years.

In 1927, the municipality installed a bell at the church building. This bell was used as an alarm.

The church has a Lye pipe organ, which was acquired from Port Arthur, Ont. in 1929.

Today, the building is known as The Service Station.

Across the street from the church was the Elliott Store.

To the right are cabins, which provided lodging for cannery workers.

CHANGING COMMUNITY Some elements of Butler Street, such as The Service Station at the left of the picture, have been Summerland landmarks for many years. However, the neighbourhood has also gone through considerable changes over the years. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

