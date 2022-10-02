CIBC Run for the Cure sees Kelowna residents raise over $100,000

Jennifer Moffatt and Teece’s Troopers raised over $8,000 for the 2022 CIBC Run for the Cure (Brittany Webster - Capital News) CIBC Run for the Cure was back in-person at Kelowna’s City Park Oct. 2, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) CIBC Run for the Cure was back in-person at Kelowna’s City Park Oct. 2, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) CIBC Run for the Cure was back in-person at Kelowna’s City Park Oct. 2, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Over 400 people turned up Sunday (Oct. 2) morning for the CIBC Run for the Cure in Kelowna’s City Park.

Jennifer Moffatt was one of those participants, fundraising for her mother who battled breast cancer before losing her fight to pancreatic cancer.

With Teece’s Troopers, Moffatt said they raised about $8,000 this year to find a cure for breast cancer.

“Our team has raised over $80,000 now in the last ten years.”

Moffatt received an invidual award for her dedication to the run this year, on her own raising over $5,500 which she says is her second best total to date.

“I think a cure for breast cancer is possible. I think we’ll get there in my lifetime. And especially, I have two daughters so for them too. But also, when my mom was diagnosed it was really scary for her and even just having the supports and systems in place to guide people and help them out and walk them through all the steps and support them where you can. It’s life changing to get the news that you have breast cancer.”

The 26th in-person Run for the Cure in Kelowna raised a total of $102,119 to support ground-breaking breast cancer research.

