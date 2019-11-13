Cineplex staff member Jessica Jones scoops popcorn before the evening rush of moviegoers. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cineplex to show free holiday movies to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community Day will be on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at select theatres

Movie lovers across Canada will be able to watch some of their favourite holiday movies for free, all while munching away on discount concessions at select Cineplex theatres.

Cineplex’s Community Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 and feature movies like A Christmas Story, Elf, Gremlins, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Polar Express.

Concession items like popcorn, drinks and select candy will be sold for $2.50 each, with all proceeds from donations and concessions supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.

READ ALSO: Cineplex profit falls as theatre attendance declines

“We have a long history at Cineplex of giving back to our local communities and have proudly contributed millions of dollars to non-profit organizations across the country,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, in a statement. “This year, we are excited to host our ninth annual Community Day fundraiser in support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and their work in creating opportunities for children and youth across the country to connect, learn, play and have fun.”

Doors will open at participating theatres at 9 a.m. local time, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Show times will begin at 9:30 a.m. and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada is the country’s largest child and youth serving organization and provides vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities from coast to coast.

READ ALSO: Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Participating locations in B.C. include:

– Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP

– Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis

– Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

– Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall

– Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza

– Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas

– Cineplex Cinemas Langley

– SilverCity Mission Cinemas

– Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas

– Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo

– Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas

– Famous Players 6 Cinemas

– Famous Players Prince Rupert Cinemas

– SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

– Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill

– Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP

– Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

– Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver

– Galaxy Cinemas Vernon

– Cineplex Odeon Victoria Cinemas

– SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

– Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lake Country woman embarks on charitable trip to Kenya

Just Posted

Blackmun Bay project in West Kelowna rejected by city councillors

Four nine-storey buildings with 700 residential and hotel units were originally planned for site along Campbell Road

Cineplex to show free holiday movies to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community Day will be on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at select theatres

‘Homes not shelters’: Those living on Kelowna streets rally for rights

On Tuesday, Leon Avenue residents came together to demand change

Two vehicle crash on Harvey Avenue

Traffic is slow going on Harvey Avenue near Cooper Road in Kelowna

Smile, a dentist conference sells out in Kelowna

The conference will be held on Nov. 15 and 16 at the Innovation Centre

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

North Okanagan councillor pitches homeless camp at city hall

805 bylaw calls in 10 months were for inappropriately set-up camps

Vernon car fire deemed suspicious

SUV found fully engulfed with nobody around at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Commonage Road

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program will be distributing $505,900 to 18 local groups

Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The union represents members who provide a variety of services to support students

North Okanagan motorists advised of road disruptions

Silver Star Road work scheduled for Thursday

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Most Read