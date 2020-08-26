City of Kelowna lowers water restrictions for southeast neighbourhoods

All Southeast Kelowna residents can now water their lawns and gardens twice a week, following a period of cooler weather, the city announced Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Gallagher’s Canyon and McCulloch East residences now join Hall Road and Crawford neighbourhoods under the loosened Stage 2 restriction.
People in the area at odd-numbered addresses can run sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems during the morning and nighttime hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays. People at even-numbered addresses will have the same water usage on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Stage 2 restrictions still prioritize protecting clean drinking water for Kelowna residents and water for safety purposes, including fire mitigation, Weremy added.
For more information on the city’s water utility, visitkelowna.ca/water.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.