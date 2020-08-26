City officials are loosening water restrictions in Southeast Kelowna after cooler weather and local conservation efforts (Black Press file photo)

City of Kelowna lowers water restrictions for southeast neighbourhoods

Gallagher’s Canyon and McCulloch East residences can now water their lawns and gardens twice a week

All Southeast Kelowna residents can now water their lawns and gardens twice a week, following a period of cooler weather, the city announced Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Gallagher’s Canyon and McCulloch East residences now join Hall Road and Crawford neighbourhoods under the loosened Stage 2 restriction.

READ MORE: Summer water restrictions in effect across Central Okanagan

WATCH: Okanagan Mayors encourage water conservation for Summer 2020

People in the area at odd-numbered addresses can run sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems during the morning and nighttime hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays. People at even-numbered addresses will have the same water usage on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Stage 2 restrictions still prioritize protecting clean drinking water for Kelowna residents and water for safety purposes, including fire mitigation, Weremy added.

For more information on the city’s water utility, visitkelowna.ca/water.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Giant interactive mural brings local wildlife to downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

City of Kelowna lowers water restrictions for southeast neighbourhoods

Gallagher’s Canyon and McCulloch East residences can now water their lawns and gardens twice a week

UPDATE: COSAR called to assist with high-angle rescue in Myra Canyon

A 52-year-old man has reportedly fallen down a 40-foot embankment

Kelowna’s Keith Martin wins PGA of BC Championship

The 31-year-old Kelowna native took the tournament in a come-from-behind fashion

Central Okanagan School District unveils back to school plan

Students return to class on Sept. 10

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Worried about COVID-19?

Protection from viruses using whole body vibration

Construction goes ahead on North Okanagan daycare

184 residents signed petition to stop construction of daycare in park space

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

City of Salmon Arm facilities not plagued by rats

Council responds to letters asking city not to use poison

Crime not suspected in North Okanagan hotel death

Sudden death at Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

Most Read