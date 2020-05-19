City of Kelowna’s Neighbourhood Grants to fund resident projects

Kelowna residents interested in planning a neighbourhood enhancement project can apply for a matching grant of up to $1,500

Opportunity is once again presenting itself for Kelowna residents who want to turn their creative neighbourhood ideas into a reality.

The City of Kelowna is encouraging residents with creative, neighbourhood-enhancing projects and ideas to come forward and apply for the Neighbourhood Grant by June 5.

Successful ideas can receive a matching grant of up to $1,500.

“Even though we are in a time of physical distancing, there are still ways for neighbours to come together to create and implement meaningful projects,” said Tanya Sletten, the city’s community development coordinator. “Social connections are now more important than ever, so we encourage residents to think creatively about projects that will bring people together while still maintaining a physical distance.”

The Neighbourhood Grant is funded through the Strong Neighbourhoods Program, with support from the Central Okanagan Foundation. Last year, more than 540 residents participated in ten projects, including a boulveard beautification, living alley, mural, FireSmart clean-up and 3-D sidewalk.

And the city’s grant is not the only option you have to bring some joy to your neighbourhood. Central Okanagan residents interested in doing an act of neighbourliness, such as dropping off care packages of dry goods to the elderly or creating online get-togethers for their neighbourhood can apply for the $500 Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grant, funded by the Vancouver Foundation.

For more information about Kelowna’s Neighbourhood Grant, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.

